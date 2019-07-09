road rage

Family faces long recovery after road rage shooting sparks fire inside car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family who was burned after fireworks exploded in their car says their two small children are still recovering.

The family of four was injured during a road rage incident on July 4.

Deputies say 18-year-old Bayron Rivera fired a gun at the family because he was upset the family's father cut him off on the road.



The family tells ABC13 Eyewitness News their 1-year-old underwent surgery Monday and is recovering.

The father and the 2-year-old, however, are still hospitalized.

They said the burns from the explosion left one of the children unrecognizable.

Deputies say the investigation showed Rivera used an AR-15 style rifle to fire into the family's car.

They say the family and Rivera did not know each other.

Rivera surrendered to deputies Sunday and is now being held on a $120,000 bond.

"Our main concern has been to the two children that have been severely injured and face a very long long recovery," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a press conference.

The lead lieutenant on the case says Rivera told them he did not know children were in the car at the time of the shooting.

