Child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has been hospitalized after being in a major crash in the Katy area on Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday that traffic investigators responded to the two-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and the Katy Freeway.

Deputies said a child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported and it is unclear what may have caused the crash.

Authorities urge drivers to please avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates.