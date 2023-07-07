Child hit by vehicle near Spring Cypress Road in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after they say a child was hit in northwest Harris County Friday afternoon.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the incident happened in the 11900 block of Spring Cypress Road near N. Eldridge Parkway.

Officials confirmed that a child had been hit and is being treated by paramedics.

How the crash happened or if the driver stayed at the scene is unclear.

ABC13 will update this story as soon as we learn more.