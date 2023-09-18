Man arrested after 12-old-old seen 'clinging' onto roof of SUV on feeder road of I-45, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged family friend is facing felony charges after deputies say he was driving with a child on top of his vehicle in southeast Houston.

Victor Chavez was arrested and charged with endangering a child. The charge, which is a felony, can result in a jail sentence and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

According to charging documents, the incident happened during a street takeover on Sept. 17 at about 8 p.m. on the feeder road of the Gulf Freeway.

Documents allege Chavez was driving at 15 to 20 miles per hour with a child on top of his vehicle.

Harris County Constable Precinct 2 said deputies were heading to 11030 Kingspoint Road due to a reported parking lot takeover.

Authorities began to shut down the large gathering when a patrol deputy spotted the 12-year-old clinging to the roof of an SUV.

When the deputy asked why the 12-year-old was on top of the vehicle, Chavez claimed he forgot the child was there, according to the constable's office.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that Chavez isn't related to the 12-year-old, but the parents of the child and Chavez are acquaintances.

The child's parents let the 12-year-old tag along with the 20-year-old suspect to the street takeover, according to investigators.

