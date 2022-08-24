5 arrested in catalytic converter theft ring amid investigation in Pearland and Fresno

ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people were arrested in a catalytic converter ring bust Wednesday morning in Pearland and Fresno.

ABC13 has learned Pearland police were at one scene in the 12500 block of Pepper Creek Lane in a neighborhood near Broadway and Kingsley. Eyewitness News was the only crew on the scene as authorities, including those from agencies such as Homeland Security and the Texas Department of Public Safety, arrived.

An ABC13 photographer at the scene counted as many as 17 pallets of converters being moved at the home. Our cameras also captured officers bringing out boxes of catalytic converters.

A second investigation occurred in Fresno, where officials were collecting evidence.

The operation comes after months of catalytic converter thefts across Houston and the surrounding areas.

In some cases, the thefts have turned deadly.

In July, six people were arrested in connection to a theft ring believed to have been linked to the March 2022 death of Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Darren Almendarez.

A month before the arrests, a new ordinance in Houston went into effect to crack down on catalytic converter thefts and resale.

The ordinance was unanimously approved back in May.

As part of the law, people will now need to show proof of owning a cut catalytic converter when they go to sell it to a metal recycler.

ABC13 is working to get more information.