Why the sharp decline in catalytic converter thefts? What recent data by Houston police shows

According to statistics provided by the Houston Police Department on Tuesday, catalytic converter thefts in the city are no longer a major issue.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It wasn't that long ago that catalytic converter thefts were a major issue in Houston. ABC13 covered them frequently.

According to data presented by the Houston Police Department at city hall Tuesday morning, that would have been in the first part of 2022.

HPD Cmdr. Dana Hitzman presented the information during a meeting for the City of Houston's Public Safety Committee.

The statistics provided were part of a line graph that didn't include specific numbers, which ABC13 requested through an open records request.

The graph showed that in March 2022, the City of Houston had more than 1,200 incidents involving catalytic converter theft.

Houston police warn people to still be on guard despite catalytic converter thefts having declined drastically since 2022.

The most recent data included was from February and March of 2024. Both months featured a line that rested near the zero mark.

So what caused this? A few things, according to Hitzman.

Hitzman said a 2023 state law called the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act created stricter penalties for those caught stealing catalytic converters.

Almendarez was a Harris County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed trying to prevent the theft of his catalytic converter in March 2022.

The law also gave more money to law enforcement to help with cracking down on the issue.

Another reason for a decrease in thefts could be the fact that selling a catalytic converter isn't as rewarding as it was a couple of years ago.

ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle reported an ounce of one of the metals found in the car part would fetch $30,000 in 2022.

It was down to $7,600 for the same amount in June 2023.

Eyewitness News did reach out to some metal recyclers in Houston, but many of them said they stopped purchasing catalytic converters due to their association with crime.

The recyclers who still purchase the part did not respond to ABC13's interview requests.

