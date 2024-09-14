Sugar Land PD warns residents against leaving valuables in vehicles after rise in vehicle-break ins

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land police say they're seeing a jump in vehicle break-ins and want the community to take extra precautions.

Surveillance video from Sugar Land PD captured the moments they say a truck was broken into. Incidents like this are why police are urging residents to be on alert when leaving their vehicles.

White says there have been six cases since August, but unlike the one in the video, the thieves were using a different approach.

"What these thieves do is they will sit at a bank, or department store. They will wait until someone comes out with money or expensive goods. They'll follow them until they stop. Then, they'll break in their car," White said.

That's a problem resident Omar Ahmed has dealt with before.

"My wife, actually, not too long ago in Sugar Land, had parked at the gym and went inside for maybe ten minutes and came out. Her bag, wallet, everything was stolen within like five or ten minutes span," Ahmed said.

He and others say vehicle break-ins in the area are highly unusual.

"Surprised, you don't see that happen much around here," Ahmed said.

With the holidays approaching, shopping centers are expected to get busier. ABC13 asked what will be done to make sure the number of cases doesn't go up.

"We have extra surveillance. We have extra security that comes out, especially during the holiday season," White said.

To keep your vehicle from being targeted, make sure no shopping bags or valuables like wallets, purses, or phones are left inside, and be aware of your surroundings.

"You know, when I go out, I look around and try not to go at certain times," Kristie, who is already taking the extra precautions, said.

Mo Haider