Katy mail theft suspects held on $100 million bond each in Colorado

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Katy residents are behind bars in Colorado for a combined 51 counts involving a mail theft operation.

Brevin Pogue, 27, and Dayana Amador Enamorado, 25, are each being held on $100 million cash bonds in Douglas County, Colorado. Their charges include money laundering, motor vehicle theft, theft, and burglary.

Through surveillance efforts, court records state the Parker Police Department found the pair emptying freestanding blue mailboxes outside several post offices and cluster boxes in the Denver area one night in June.

After repeated complaints of mail theft, Parker police put a tracker inside an envelope in one of the post office's mailboxes and set up cameras to watch the box. According to court records, the tracker moved from post office to post office, and police were able to identify Pogue and Amador Enamorado as the ones behind it.

The two are believed to have done it before.

Between June and August, police searched a hotel room and an Airbnb they were staying at in Denver and found stacks of stolen mail, $70,000 in cash, more than 577 checks believed to be stolen, USPS arrow keys that unlock the cluster mailboxes, and a notebook with storage unit addresses where money was being kept, according to court records.

During the course of the investigation, Parker police contacted a postal inspector in the DFW area who was looking into checks that were being stolen from the mail and posted for sale online. In a search warrant filed in Harris County, Pogue was identified as possibly being part of it.

After the pair's arrest, Pogue was heard on a jail call telling an unknown family member to get into their storage unit and remove the money.

Through court records, officials knew they had Public Storage units in at least Denver, Tempe, and Katy.

When law enforcement searched their Public Storage Unit in Denver, a search warrant says they found mail and packages not in their names, 100 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and about $10,000 in cash.

Nothing of note was found in Tempe, according to records.

At the Public Storage on Clay Road in Katy, authorities turned up two laptops, some ripped-open envelopes, and a few keys but no cash.

A review of surveillance video found that during the same time frame as the call to get the cash, a search warrant revealed two women associated with the units showed up with gardening shears and headed toward the unit. Still, officials were not able to determine from surveillance video if they got in the unit.

ABC13 expects to learn more about this case in the coming weeks.

