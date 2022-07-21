Deputies looking for suspect accused of stealing catalytic converter at Tomball movie theater

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11979081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston leaders unanimously approved the ordinance in May in an attempt to address the 123% increase in catalytic converter thefts.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing another man's catalytic converter at a movie theater in Tomball.Harris County Pct. 4 deputies responded to the Regal Lone Star theater located at 24270 Tomball Parkway in response to a theft on July 14.At the theater, the victim told deputies the catalytic converter had been stolen from his 2015 Toyota Tundra.A witness actually captured a photo of one of the suspects involved in the theft, before he fled in a two-door gray Infinity G35.Deputies said the getaway car had a stolen license plate.Anyone with information should contact the Pct. 4 Dispatch Office at (281) 376-3472.The City of Houston has recently cracked down on catalytic converter thefts.An ordinance was approved last month in an attempt to address the 123% increase in catalytic converter thefts.As part of the ordinance, people will now need to show proof of owning a cut catalytic converter when they go to sell it to a metal recycler.If someone doesn't show proof that they own the cut device, it could result in a misdemeanor charge for each catalytic converter.