Deputies looking for suspect accused of stealing catalytic converter at Tomball movie theater

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies responded to the Regal Lone Star theater located at 24270 Tomball Parkway in response to a theft on July 14.
At the theater, the victim told deputies the catalytic converter had been stolen from his 2015 Toyota Tundra.
A witness actually captured a photo of one of the suspects involved in the theft, before he fled in a two-door gray Infinity G35.
Deputies said the getaway car had a stolen license plate.
Anyone with information should contact the Pct. 4 Dispatch Office at (281) 376-3472.
The City of Houston has recently cracked down on catalytic converter thefts.
An ordinance was approved last month in an attempt to address the 123% increase in catalytic converter thefts.
As part of the ordinance, people will now need to show proof of owning a cut catalytic converter when they go to sell it to a metal recycler.
If someone doesn't show proof that they own the cut device, it could result in a misdemeanor charge for each catalytic converter.