2 men convicted for their roles in May 2019 kidnapping ordered by cartel in Mexico, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston men have been convicted for their role in a cartel-related kidnapping in 2019, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

According to officials, 39-year-old Noe Hernandez and 43-year-old Homero Gallegos are said to have kidnapped and held an unidentified man on May 3 for nearly 24 hours. Officials said the victim was beaten, threatened, and held at gunpoint.

Hernandez also used an electric device to shock the victim while his hands were tied behind his back.

Officials say that high-level drug traffickers connected to the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) out of Mexico ordered the kidnapping. The cartel reportedly called the victim's family and demanded $400,000 for his release.

The plan was stopped, however, after law enforcement staged a pick up of the ransom money in the Houston area, where they successfully rescued the man.

"The CJNG is one of the most violent cartels in Mexico, responsible for trafficking tons of cocaine, meth, and fentanyl into the United States," Hamdani said. "Its power comes from a willingness, almost an eagerness, to commit unspeakable acts, including murder. Kidnapping and using a taser to exemplify the level of brutality associated with one of the world's most dangerous transnational criminal organizations, one that ravages communities from Mexico to Houston and beyond."

Both men face up to life in prison and a possible fee of $250,000 fine.

Gallegos recently entered into a plea deal in June.

Hernandez and Gallegos are expected to remain in custody pending their sentencing hearing, which a judge has set for March 24, 2024.