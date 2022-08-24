Mexican cartel member held on $1M bond after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill men

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Mexican cartel member has been charged with two counts solicitation of capital murder, Harris County charging documents say.

Christobal Picaz-Ochoa was booked into the Harris County Jail Monday afternoon.

Picaz-Ochoa thought two men, Rogoberto Penaloza-Pineda and Jose Manzanarez-Penaloza, had stolen $560,000 and drugs from his house, court records say. So, the 31-year-old allegedly paid someone to have the men kidnapped, tortured, and killed.

He is being held on a $1 million bond because of the large amount of money stolen from Picaz-Ochoa's house and his involvement with the Mexican cartel, which he admitted to.

No court date has been set.

