Family, friends remember Hightower HS Senior killed in crash during spring break

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Hightower High School senior was killed in a violent crash just two months before graduation.His parents described 18-year-old Carl Spivey III as a vibrant, fun-loving athlete who wanted to be an entrepreneur."He loved life," said Spivey's father, Carl Spivey Jr. "He loved fashion. He loved sports. He loved his friends. Loved his family."Spivey also played football as a wide receiver and attended Yates High School before moving to Missouri City.His parents said Spivey was kicking off his Spring Break and was going to hang out with some of his friends on March 12."He was always texting or calling me," said Spivey's mother, Titiana Murphy. "I hadn't heard from him, so I sent him a text, 'Hey, let me know you are okay.' You know, a mother knows when something's not right."Missouri City police said Spivey was driving down Lake Olympia Parkway when 38-year-old Ashley Maslak attempted to turn into the neighborhood onto Sunshine Lane but failed to yield the right of way.Her blue Mazda slammed into Spivey's vehicle, causing it to roll over before coming to a stop.Spivey was pronounced dead at the scene.According to a Missouri City Police report, investigators could smell the odor of alcohol while talking to Maslak.She is charged with intoxication manslaughter and had a child in her car at the crash.Dozens of family and friends honored the 18-year-old with a balloon release Saturday afternoon at a nearby park.His father said last week Spivey just picked up his cap and gown that he will never have the chance to wear."I don't wish this on anyone," Spivey Jr. said, "burying their child who was lost to a senseless incident. To a drunk driver."Spivey's funeral is scheduled for March 23 at the Word of Restoration International Church on FM 521 Road in Rosharon, Texas. The viewing starts at 9 a.m. The family asked for any donations or flowers to be sent to the church.