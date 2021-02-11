How to prevent carbon monoxide leaks in your home during cold weather

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10328779" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire Marshals say space heaters are often the cause of fires during the bitter cold. They say try to keep at least 3 feet of space around them and make sure they don't tip over.

Make sure your detector is near a fuel-burning source like a furnace or generator.

If you live in a two-story house, put one detector upstairs and another one downstairs.

Change your batteries when you change the time on your clocks - twice a year.

Your carbon monoxide detector should last five years.

Headache

Nausea

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Fatigue

Lethargy

There's a lot you can do now to get ready before it gets really cold.Carbon monoxide is the silent killer during cold snaps. It's called the silent killer because it is colorless, tasteless and odorless.Carbon monoxide displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen.Large amounts can overcome you in minutes without warning, causing you to lose consciousness and suffocate.Carbon monoxide leaks from faulty fuel-burning devices such as furnaces, dryer vents, fireplaces and generators, meaning poisoning is more common during cold weather events.Now is the time to make sure those items are working properly in your home.Your best protection is a carbon monoxide detector.As cold weather approaches, you may want to replace your furnace air filter. It's easy to do and a cost-effective solution that will help maintain your system, even when the temperatures drop.If you ever believe there is a carbon monoxide leak in your home, you should get out quickly and then call 911.