How to prevent carbon monoxide leaks in your home during cold weather

By
There's a lot you can do now to get ready before it gets really cold.

Carbon monoxide is the silent killer during cold snaps. It's called the silent killer because it is colorless, tasteless and odorless.

Carbon monoxide displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen.

Large amounts can overcome you in minutes without warning, causing you to lose consciousness and suffocate.

Carbon monoxide leaks from faulty fuel-burning devices such as furnaces, dryer vents, fireplaces and generators, meaning poisoning is more common during cold weather events.

Fire Marshals say space heaters are often the cause of fires during the bitter cold. They say try to keep at least 3 feet of space around them and make sure they don't tip over.



Now is the time to make sure those items are working properly in your home.

Your best protection is a carbon monoxide detector.

Double check these four things when it comes to detector placement:
  • Make sure your detector is near a fuel-burning source like a furnace or generator.
  • If you live in a two-story house, put one detector upstairs and another one downstairs.
  • Change your batteries when you change the time on your clocks - twice a year.
  • Your carbon monoxide detector should last five years.


Ready for the cold? ABC13's TJ Parker has some tips, including some knowledge from his family in Chicago, on how to prepare.



Dr. Tom Waters with the Cleveland Clinic says you should watch out for the following carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms:
  • Headache
  • Nausea
  • Excessive daytime sleepiness
  • Fatigue
  • Lethargy


As cold weather approaches, you may want to replace your furnace air filter. It's easy to do and a cost-effective solution that will help maintain your system, even when the temperatures drop.

If you ever believe there is a carbon monoxide leak in your home, you should get out quickly and then call 911.

We are talking about bugs and rodents. They want to make themselves at home too, so what can you do about it?


