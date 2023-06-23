The apartment manager told ABC13 the power was out at the complex due to Wednesday's storms, and that could be why a generator was found inside. He also said the units do not have detectors.

Apartment where person died from carbon monoxide poisoning doesn't have detectors, manager says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating a deadly case of carbon monoxide poisoning -- the result of a power generator operating inside of a northwest Houston apartment.

Houston firefighters said they found the power generator inside a unit when they were called to the Vintage Apartments at 6500 West 43rd, which is located along the US-290 Northwest Freeway, around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Investigates believe the fumes likely spread to other units and made others sick.

Six people had to be taken to the hospital due to apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Meanwhile, a seventh person was pronounced dead at the scene from the fumes, HFD said.

Officials said all seven victims are adults in their 20s and 30s.

In an update on Friday morning, HFD Chief Sam Peña said only one person remains hospitalized. The five others have since been released.

The manager of the apartment complex told ABC13's Charly Edsitty that the power was out at the complex due to Wednesday's storms. The power has since been restored.

He also said the units do not have carbon monoxide detectors. They are not required because all of the stoves are electric at the complex.

The manager said hotel rooms were made available to residents while the power was out.

Officials did not provide many further details from the investigation. ABC13 spoke to residents who were very troubled hearing that one person was killed and others had to be taken to the hospital.

"Terrified. I couldn't sleep last night because I was looking at her sleeping. I'm like, we could be breathing that in, and that's terrifying because we don't have carbon monoxide testers in the apartments at all," a neighbor said.

Carbon monoxide fumes come from items like cars, trucks, small engines, stoves, fireplaces and generators.

Your best defense against illness is a carbon monoxide detector because the gas is odorless, so when you start feeling the symptoms, it may already be too late.

Symptoms include headache, dizziness, and vomiting.

