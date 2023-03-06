A fortunate end to a car theft as captured by SkyEye, which flew over north Harris County after a vehicle was stolen with a child inside.

Suspect on the loose after stealing car with child inside in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect after a car was stolen with a child inside Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

Deputies say the car was stolen from the Haverstock Hill Apartments, located at 5619 Aldine Bender Road.

The stolen car was found at about 3:22 p.m., behind the Fiesta Mart near Mesa Drive and Tidwell Road, according to investigators.

Authorities discovered a 4-year-old was inside the stolen vehicle and said the child was unharmed.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies told Eyewitness News that they are still searching for the suspect.

Investigators have not given a description of the suspect(s) at this time.

SkyEye flew over the scene where sheriff's deputies checked on the child, who was also reunited with what appeared to be her family.

