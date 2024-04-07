Driver crashes into 1st floor of home after police chase starting from Seawall, Galveston PD says

A driver is under investigation in Galveston after crashing into an empty home following a small chase by police near the Seawall

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston Police Department is investigating a car chase that ended after the driver crashed into a home early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Jeff Murdock with Galveston PD said officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver did not cooperate.

A small chase ensued down the Seawall until it ended near 8th Street, where the pickup truck slammed into a vacant home on Winnie St.

In a video taken at the scene, the home's balcony is seen falling apart after the truck is lodged on the home's first floor.

Police said a female passenger was in the truck at the time of the crash. She was uninjured and released to family members.

The driver was taken to UTMB out of caution to be checked out. Officials are not investigating if alcohol was a factor.