SkyEye was over the scene after a driver crashed into a Friendswood home. Above, coverage shows the damage and what we learned from police.

No one in Friendswood home injured after driver crashes into it, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was taken to the hospital after police say he suffered a medical episode and crashed into a Friendswood home Friday afternoon.

The Friendswood Police Department confirmed a 68-year-old man was driving a white Toyota sedan when he hit the garage portion of a home along Townes Forest Road.

Police went on to say that the driver may have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

He was reportedly taken to UTMB Health Clear Lake Campus Hospital, but his condition remains unknown.

SkyEye flew over the scene, showing a portion of the house wrecked and taped off by authorities.

Video shows the driver's white Toyota still at the scene with some damage.

Thankfully, police said no one inside the home was injured.