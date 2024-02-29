Car 'cartwheels' into Cypress home after losing control, landing upside down, homeowner's son says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a car plowed into a home in northwest Harris County on Wednesday evening.

Harris County deputies said the crash happened at a Cypress home on Ravensway Drive at 11:22 p.m.

Investigators said the 20-year-old driver told deputies he was taking a turn, possibly at a high rate of speed, when he lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle smashed into a detached garage, leaving it upside down and taking the roof with it.

The homeowner's son, Tod Gilpin, told ABC13 the driver climbed out of the wrecked vehicle, into the attic, and down to his mother's car, which was parked in the garage.

As of Thursday afternoon, the vehicle remained buried inside the home until the insurance company could investigate.

Gilpin said his mom was supposed to begin replacing the floors inside her home on Thursday.

"It looks almost like the car did a cartwheel when going into the house," Gilpin said. "Most of the roof went down in her car, and that car is on top of my mom's car."

Gilpin told ABC13 his mother thought a bomb had gone when she heard a big "Boom!"

"She had no idea what was going on until she looked outside and saw that her garage was falling," Gilpin said.

Gilpin said speeding is an ongoing issue in his mother's neighborhood in Ravensway. Other neighbors told ABC13 they are also concerned about speeding in the neighborhood.

"These stop signs, I think people have decided that these are optional," Gilpin said.

Authorities said the driver didn't show signs of impairment at the scene but issued him citations for failure to control speed and not having insurance.

There were no reported injuries.

