Clear Lake-area home catches on fire after speeding driver crashes into it, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver lost control and crashed into a home in the Clear Lake area overnight, sparking a fire, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday at a home on Manorhill Drive, in a neighborhood near Highway 3 and El Camino Boulevard.

When Houston fire officials arrived at the home, they found a sedan crashed head-first into the front of home. Flames were coming out of the roof, but firefighters were able to extinguish them quickly.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No one inside the house was hurt, HFD said.

Investigators are looking into whether or not alcohol played a factor. The driver was reportedly speeding before he lost control for unknown reasons and crashed into the house.

Neighbors described the moment of impact.

"I heard some bumping and crashing, and then I heard the big crash of the car going into the home. It really scared me. I was worried someone got hurt," Judy Verdusco said. "I grabbed my husband and said, 'Hey, let's get outside. I think there's a bad accident. We need to go help.'"

A firefighter had to go to the hospital with a minor injury to his hand, officials said.

Given the damage, it's a miracle no one else was seriously hurt.

