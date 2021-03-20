child death

Capital murder charge filed against man accused of killing 6-year-old Pasadena girl

By and
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing a 6-year-old girl after an argument over spilled water is being charged with capital murder, authorities said Saturday.

Raymeon Means, 35, fled the apartment where the shooting happened Friday morning, according to police. He was later caught and taken to jail.


The Harris District Attorney's Office has accepted capital murder charges against Means, who remains in jail without bond, according to Pasadena police.

Laurionne was shot multiple times at the apartment in the 3600 block of Shaver Street. Police said officers who arrived to the scene performed CPR until EMS rushed her to Bayshore Hospital, where she died.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, Means is related to the renter of the apartment where it happened.

The 6-year-old's mother identified the little girl as Laurionne Walker.

Laurionne's mother told ABC13 on Friday that she was left in the care of a relative so she could attend the vigil for Porsha Branch and her three children, who all died in a crash in Spring Sunday night.

"You caused a lot of pain," said the father of three kids who, along with their mother, died in a DUI crash. In the video above, hear the message he sent to the man accused of causing the tragedy.



Laurionne's mother is the aunt of the three children who died in the crash.

The charge of capital murder is defined by the Texas Penal Code as an offense defined under the murder statute and in the commission of another crime, including the murder of someone ten years old or younger. If convicted, punishments range from life in prison to the death penalty.


It wasn't immediately knowm if prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty in this case.

