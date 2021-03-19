6-year-old Pasadena girl dies after shooting sparked by argument over water, police say

Officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday about a shooting at the Veranda Village apartment complex located at 3637 Shaver Street near Allen-Genoa Road.
According to the Pasadena Police Department, the 6-year-old and the shooter, who are related in some way, according to investigators, were involved in an argument over spilled water.
The child was rushed to Bayshore Hospital where she later died. The shooter is in custody.
WATCH: SkyEye flies over active investigation after girl shot
