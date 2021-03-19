child death

6-year-old Pasadena girl dies after shooting sparked by argument over water, police say

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old girl died after she was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Pasadena, according to police.

Officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday about a shooting at the Veranda Village apartment complex located at 3637 Shaver Street near Allen-Genoa Road.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the 6-year-old and the shooter, who are related in some way, according to investigators, were involved in an argument over spilled water.

The child was rushed to Bayshore Hospital where she later died. The shooter is in custody.

WATCH: SkyEye flies over active investigation after girl shot
EMBED More News Videos

Details provided by police are limited, but investigators said the 6-year-old and the shooter, who is now in custody, were in the same apartment.



This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenachildrenchild deathchild injuredpasadenashootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Astros donate $65K for playground honoring fan after amoeba death
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash
Man in court for 1st time after crash that killed mom, 3 kids
Dad of 3 kids killed in crash sends message to accused driver
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD to receive Deshaun Watson evidence soon, lawyer says
Tony Buzbee's Watson lawsuits latest foray into the spotlight
Body cam video surfaces of maskless woman's 2nd arrest
Beautiful this afternoon, allergy woes increasing
Motorcyclist arrested after police chase in Houston's East End
More sites opening to handle influx of migrant children
Galveston fishing group treated to rare killer whale sighting
Show More
What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
3 men charged with capital murder in shooting of siblings
Turner's choice for HPD chief met with skepticism about reform
Court issues critical decision over ERCOT's ability to be sued
More TOP STORIES News