6-year-old Pasadena girl dies after shooting sparked by argument over water, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old girl died after she was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Pasadena, according to police.Officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday about a shooting at the Veranda Village apartment complex located at 3637 Shaver Street near Allen-Genoa Road.According to the Pasadena Police Department, the 6-year-old and the shooter, who are related in some way, according to investigators, were involved in an argument over spilled water.The child was rushed to Bayshore Hospital where she later died. The shooter is in custody.