fatal crash

'He died a hero': Volunteer crossing guard dies saving kids from SUV near California middle school

Ashley Dias was volunteering at Stanley Middle School - the same middle school he attended while growing up in Lafayette, Ca.
By Kate Larsen
EMBED <>More Videos

Crossing guard dies saving kids from car near Lafayette school

LAFAYETTE, California -- Dismissal at a middle school in Lafayette, California took a tragic turn Tuesday when an SUV hit a volunteer crossing guard and student in front of the school.

Police say the SUV hit the crossing guard and a child around 3 p.m. The child suffered minor injuries but the crossing guard was rushed to the hospital.

The crossing guard's family told our sister station ABC7 that he was killed as he saved children from an oncoming car.

RELATED: 1 dead after wrong-way crash on I-80 in Oakland

"He was getting pulled out by the paramedics and he was getting CPR," said 6th grader, Stella Champion. "I think there was a kid injured, but the crossing guard saved the kid."

The crossing guard, 45-year-old Ashley Dias, was volunteering at Stanley Middle School - the same middle school he attended while growing up in Lafayette.

"It is unbelievable, just this morning we spoke to him, in the afternoon we spoke to him before he went at 2 o'clock for the crossing," explained his father, Fabio Dias.

RELATED: Girl, 4, struck by car while playing outside at gender reveal

Fabio and Gloria Dias live nearby. They say Ashley lived in San Francisco and worked in IT, but when he visited them, he would often help out at the school, since they were short on guards.

"He was a great son," said Fabio, "It's devastating."

An unthinkable task for any parent, Fabio and Gloria went to identify their son's body.

"The father of one of the kids came to me, a doctor at John Muir Hospital, and he said 'if it wasn't for your son, my daughter would be dead,'" said Gloria, who continued through tears, "he died a hero, but he'll never come back to us, he's gone."

As for the driver of the SUV - she is the grandmother of a Stanley student who was in the car during the accident. ABC7 spoke to her son on the phone, who said both his mom and son are home and physically OK. He declined an interview but said, "we are so incredibly sorry and devastated by this unthinkably horrible accident."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacar crashfatal crashcrossing guardu.s. & worldaccidentroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
Grieving mother of Bay City HS student killed in crash demands answers
Motorcyclist killed in tollway onramp crash
Semi-truck driver killed in crash with train in Huffman
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News