Here's a list of back-to-school items you can buy tax free this weekend

As families prepare for the 2023-24 school year, a variety of school supplies and clothing will be sold without sales taxes Aug. 11-13.

Qualifying items worth under $100, including backpacks, lunch boxes, uniforms, graduation gowns, fabric face masks, school supplies and more, will be exempt from state and local sales taxes. Purchases can be made in stores, online, by phone or by mail.

Shoppers will save around $136 million in sales taxes this weekend, according to the Texas comptroller.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday occurs each year in August. Additionally, emergency preparation supplies are sold tax free every April, followed by energy- and water-saving equipment on Memorial Day weekend.

"As Texans prepare for the back-to-school bell, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from blue jeans to ballpoint pens," Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a news release. "As the father of three, I know how these expenses can add up."

Texans who pay sales taxes on qualifying items during the tax holiday can request a refund from the seller or fill out a form.

Visit the comptroller's website for a complete list of tax-exempt items.

