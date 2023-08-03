Back-to-school shopping isn't just for students, but teachers too

Teachers are shopping for school supplies with classes starting around the corner. ABC13 spoke with a school expert on budgeting toward back-to-school shopping.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is working for teachers across Texas as they get ready to go back to school and that includes helping you get your classroom in order.

According to organizers at Adopt A Classroom, last year the average Texas teacher spent $990 out-of-pocket on school supplies.

There are several options for teachers to consider for back-to-school shopping on a budget.

One suggestion is to create an 'Amazon teacher wish list.' You do need to have an Amazon account so that you can log in. Once you've entered your account, you can create a list on the top right-hand corner. It will allow you to go virtual shopping for the supplies you need. Add them to your cart and then you can share the list.

Another option for teachers is 'Donors Choose,' a nonprofit that works to connect a network of donors with teachers from all over the country. There is no fee to sign up, but you do have to register before creating a project that includes your classroom needs so you can let your friends, family, and community of donors know how they can help.

Lastly, Adopt a Classroom is another nonprofit organization connecting teachers with potential donors for the last 25 years. It's important to note, physical donations are not part of their platform so any donations will come in the form of cash.

ABC13's Rita Garcia reached out to the group to find out the difference between going through their organization versus creating an Amazon wish list. Katherine Castillo says it's all about visibility.

"We have not only donors who are looking to support teachers and go onto our website and search for teachers in their area, or maybe an area where they grew up, went to school," Castillo said. "We also have corporate sponsors like Super America and Burlington that will actually donate to schools and teachers in areas where they do business, and so they will look for schools and teachers and donate money to them as well."

Castillo says they also have opportunities where teachers can apply for grants, giveaways and other opportunities.