A big change is on the horizon for Crosby ISD as the district switches to a four-day school week. Although students head back to class today, the change doesn't begin until September.

Crosby ISD students head back to class with new 4-day school week starting this fall

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- While students across the Houston area are packing their backpacks, getting ready for another school year, students at Crosby ISD are preparing for a big change.

Crosby and New Caney ISD start school on Monday, with several more districts starting throughout the week.

The 2023-2024 school year marks a big change for Crosby ISD as they move to a four-day school week.

The district's board of trustees approved the change back in February of this year.

RELATED: Crosby ISD becomes largest school district in Texas to adopt a 4-day instructional week

However, the four-day change doesn't actually start this week. Instead, it starts in September.

From September through mid-April, students will have every Friday off. Meanwhile, teachers will work one Friday a month.

Each school day will be 20 to 25 minutes longer with the new schedule change. Crosby Middle School and Crosby High School now start at 7:10 a.m. The elementary campuses start at 8 a.m.

The district says they made the change in order to retain and attract quality teachers. So far, they say it's working.

"This summer's hiring season, we have seen a significant improvement in hiring certified teachers. This school year we have improved our fill rate with certified teachers by 70%," Superintendent Paula Patterson said.

There are some critics to the plan. A big concern for some people is child care on the Fridays when students don't have class.

As an option for parents, Crosby ISD has partnered with the YMCA to provide child care for students up to fifth grade on those Fridays. It will cost $75 a month and will be located at Crosby Elementary School.

They're also partnering with the Houston Food Bank so that students who attend the YMCA child care will have breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Why this Houston-area school district is thinking about switching to 4-day weeks