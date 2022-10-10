Gridlock alert: Temporary lane closures to last for about 4 weeks at Bush Intercontinental Airport

The closures are along North Terminal Road, which leads to Terminals C, D, E, and are expected to last about four weeks. Watch more in the top stories above.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Add even more time to your trip if you'll be heading to George Bush Intercontinental Airport any time over the next month.

Temporary lane closures due to utility work started Oct. 10 and are expected to last for the next four weeks.

Due to the current construction phase of the new international terminal, CenterPoint Energy will relocate and install critical infrastructure to provide power to Terminal D, a new checked baggage inspection facility and an inter-terminal tram system.

The closures will be along North Terminal Road that leads to Terminals C, D, and E. The lanes will be closed for approximately four weeks.

This is said to significantly impact traffic congestion, specifically around the afternoon peak travel times between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For passenger safety and experience, there will be active traffic monitoring and curbside management and additional officers on-site as part of the traffic control.

Houston Airports recommends that travelers prepare for their trip to Bush Airport by planning and using resources such as reserving garage parking. Those picking up an arriving passenger are recommended to wait in the designated cellphone lot until the passenger is curbside.

For additional travel recommendations, visit the Houston Airports website.

The construction at Bush is part of the IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program. Expected to be completed in late 2024, the airport will be the home of the US's newest and most modern international terminals.

