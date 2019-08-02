Bus driver who blamed doughnut for erratic driving tested positive for controlled substances: Deputies

Constable Mark Herman told ABC13 that the following medications were found in Linda Godejohn's blood on the day of her arrest:
Clonazepam - used to control seizures and relieve panic attacks
Meprobamate - used to treat anxiety disorders
7-amino clonazepam - used to treat epilepsy and anxiety
SCHOOL BUS DRIVER ARRESTED FOR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED WITH KIDS ON HER BUS. TOXICOLOGY REPORT IS IN !— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 2, 2019
Positive results for several controlled substances were found in her blood on the day of her arrest. pic.twitter.com/LlXSLJwpq1
Godejohn, 55, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 back in May when authorities say she failed a field sobriety test "miserably" after callers into 911 reported the school bus driver for driving erratically.
She was driving a bus with students on board from YES Prep Public School when she was stopped by deputies at the intersection of Aldine Westfield at Hirschfield Road.
ABC13 was there as she bonded out of jail and asked her about the allegations. She also denied that she had been drinking that day and said that a doughnut made her sick.
"They keep saying that I have been drinking. I don't drink. I haven't had a drink in years," Godejohn said at the time.
"How do you explain failing a field sobriety test?" ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer asked.
"It's hard. I couldn't even do it right now," Godejohn responded.
Godejohn also said that she wasn't on any medication. When pressed about the matter, Godejohn said she'd had a doughnut that made her sick, triggering the erratic driving.
"They've been riding all year long. Nothing has changed. Except I got something from the school to eat. It had made me sick," Godejohn said.
"My stomach was hurting so bad that my wheel fell off the thing, the curb. That's all it was. It was going at 45 mph. It's going to whip back," she explained.
Godejohn was a bus driver for First Student Bus Company, which is a vendor to YES Prep. The company sent the following statement at the time of the incident:
The driver was immediately removed from service pending the outcome of the investigation. Safety of the students we transport is paramount. First Student is partnering with the local authorities. Since this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.
Me: “Linda, can we talk about the doughnut? What do you mean?”— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 31, 2019
Linda Godejohn: “no comment.” https://t.co/kdEgKkYjm1
Deputy constables said the students riding the bus were all between the ages of 13 or 14 years old. We do not know which YES Prep campus the students attended.
No students were injured during the incident.
Godejohn is out on bond. Her next court date is set for August 6.