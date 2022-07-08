Burglary suspect in hours-long standoff shot at deputy, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas unit responded to a call for service at the 13400 blk of FM 529, reference to a burglary of a business involving a male wearing a mask. Preliminary info: upon arrival, our deputy & a possible suspect exchanged gunfire. The male possibly retreated into the building 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CMTCbVtLsN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 8, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An hours-long standoff with Houston Police Department's SWAT team involves a burglary suspect who barricaded himself after a gunfight with a Harris County sheriff's deputy on FM 529.Deputies were called at about 12:10 a.m. to a warehouse in the 13400 bock of FM 529 about a burglary involving a man wearing a mask, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.A sheriff's office captain told ABC13 that they have been taking every effort to get the suspect to come out peacefully.When deputies initially arrived at the alleged burglary scene, Gonzalez said a deputy and the suspect shot at each other.That's when authorities believe the man went back into the building, where he has been barricaded since.ABC13 obtained scanner traffic audio of the moment the deputy let others know he got shot at."They shot at you?" one deputy asked."Yeah, they shot at me but missed. Shot back, unknown if he was struck," the deputy responded."All units that are running around are being exposed to potential gunfire. Make sure you all have hard cover. They've already shot at one officer," a deputy can be heard saying on scanner traffic.It is confirmed the deputy was not hit, but it remains unclear if the suspect was hit.