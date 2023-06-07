Long line forms outside Bun B's opening of Trill Burgers in Montrose

He's king of the world! Or at this rate, he should be! Bun B was just crowned with another honor on the national stage.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Calling all burger-obsessed Houstonians and fans of the Trill OG: The day you have been waiting for has arrived. Trill Burgers is ready to serve.

The video above is from a previous story.

Houston hip-hop legend Bun B and his partners opened the doors on the brick-and-mortar location of their smash hit smash burger concept at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

Located in the former James Coney Island at 3607 S. Shepherd Drive, the restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. for at least the next six months while it searches for a more permanent home.

ABC13 was at the opening and spoke with Bun B. We got his reaction to seeing the long lines form outside his restaurant.

SEE RELATED STORY: Bun B's Trill Burgers wins Good Morning America's burger contest and banks $10,000 prize

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.