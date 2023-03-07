Who stole the poncho? Houston hip-hop legend Bun B says the poncho he wore during his Southern Takeover performance at the rodeo was last seen Friday night. He's offering a reward for its safe return.

Bun B says he 'pretty much knows' location of missing UGK poncho, rapper tells CultureMap Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- As a 30-year music legend, mastermind of the hottest smash burger in the country, and a devoted family man, Bun B has learned to be reasonable in life.

So it's not surprising that Houston's hip-hop icon and OG sounds very Don Corleone in his message to the person or persons who made off with his custom UGK poncho after his historic RodeoHouston Southern Takeover at NRG Stadium on Friday, March 3. Bun is even offering a $1,000 reward for the custom poncho designed by chic fashion label, Purple.

But, the clock is ticking for the offender.

"We've already made a level of progress," Bun B tells CultureMap exclusively regarding the search. "I pretty much know where the thing is. We're just trying to allow who's responsible to do the right thing. I don't wanna have to publicly embarrass somebody about this. I'm a fair person: Just give me back what's mine quietly and I'll resolve it quietly."

