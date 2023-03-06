Who stole the poncho? Houston hip-hop legend Bun B says the poncho he wore during his Southern Takeover performance at the rodeo was last seen Friday night. He's offering a reward for its safe return.

Who stole the poncho? Rapper Bun B offers $1,000 for return of poncho he wore during rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston hip-hop legend Bun B performed at the rodeo on Friday, and 74,000 people were in attendance. But now, the rapper says the Purple Brand poncho he was wearing has gone missing.

He's offering a $1,000 reward for it. You can see him wearing it in the video player above at the start of his Southern Takeover performance.

"I don't care who has it. Just get it back to me and take the money. No questions asked. And we will know if it's fake lol," Bun B wrote in his Instagram post along with the information of who to contact if you see it.

"Help us find it HOUSTON," wrote the Purple Brand company on Instagram.

Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and others from Louisiana were among the artists who joined Bun B on stage.

According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, the poncho was last seen Friday night during his performance.

Bun B says he hopes it was simply misplaced.

SEE RELATED STORY: Bun B's Trill Burgers among winners at rodeo's 2023 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards