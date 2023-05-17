All personnel accounted for after fire erupts at building in La Porte, OEM says

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters were called to a fire early Wednesday morning in La Porte.

At 7:10 a.m., the roof of the building, located in the 1200 block of Miller Cut Off Road, was still burning, and clouds of smoke were visible north of SH-225. Thirty minutes later, the flames were out.

SkyEye was over the scene, where crews were working on the ground.

According to La Porte's Office of Emergency Management, the fire was contained to an office space.

All personal are accounted for, officials said, adding that drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.

A banner on the side of the building read INEOS Oligomers.

The website of for the La Porte location says the site "consists of two production trains used to manufacture polyalphaolefins (PAO), marketed under the Durasyn brand name for use as synthetic lubricants."

"The La Porte site services markets worldwide with shipments via railcar, truck, barge and ship," the webpage continued.

ABC13 is sending a photojournalist to the scene to gather more information.

Our 24/7 live channel is above where you can find updates from morning Eyewitness News newscasts.

The fire comes as there have been at least two other recent incidents at plant facilities in our area.

Roughly two weeks ago, an explosion occurred at the Shell Deer Park facility at 5900 SH-225. In that incident, nine contractors were evaluated, and several residents in Deer Park told ABC13 they plan to file lawsuits.

That explosion sent thick, black smoke into the air at the time and reignited one day after the initial blast.

Then just days ago, a fire that erupted at Marathon Petroleum's Texas City refinery killed one employee.

READ MORE: 1 Marathon Petroleum employee dies in Texas City refinery fire, company says

RELATED: 'Tox-Doc' says shelter-in-place should've been ordered amid Marathon Petroleum plant fire