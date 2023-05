SkyEye over fire at unit at Marathon Oil facility

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire has been reported at Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay Refinery.

SkyEye flew over the refinery just before 11 a.m. Monday, where large flames and a plume of black smoke could be seen rising into the air.

Firefighters were seen dousing the flames in water.

According to the Texas City Police Department, no shelter in place is needed and there is no threat to the community.

