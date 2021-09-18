16-year-old girl killed, 1 injured in crash on Buffalo Speedway in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen girl was killed and one other person was hurt in a crash Friday evening in southwest Houston, police said.It happened at 13900 Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst Drive around 6:40 p.m.The driver of a Dodge Cobalt was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst when it was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup, according to Houston police.The impact of the crash sent the pickup over a concrete curb and into trees in the median of the road.Police said the teen that died was a 16-year-old female was a passenger in the Dodge Ram.The driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old male, was injured in the crash.