Mother of suspect in shooting outside Cypress Lakes HS charged with tampering

Court records state that 35-year-old Brittany Reese "disposed of a firearm used in a shooting death by her son, making it unavailable to law enforcement in their homicide investigation." Reese is now charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old near Cypress Lakes High School that occurred on Dec. 19.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a teen suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old near Cypress Lakes High School has been charged.

Brittany Breann Reese, 35, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Jake Mason on Dec.19 on Brenwood Trails Lane.

Court records state Reese "disposed of a firearm used in a shooting death by her son, making it unavailable to law enforcement in their homicide investigation."

The son, a juvenile, has not been charged, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the case is being handled by the juvenile system. Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name will not be released.

It was mid-morning when the area around Cy-Lakes was in chaos. The shooting happened in a neighborhood adjacent to the school. Three nearby schools were locked down until the all-clear was given.

HCSO said that Mason was waiting in his car to pick up his girlfriend when he got into an argument and was shot. Cy-Fair ISD said that Mason was a former student at Cy-Lakes HS. His family has declined to comment to ABC13.

Reese was arrested early Friday morning at her home near the high school. She made her $5,000 bond out of jail.

According to online records, Reese is a commissioned security officer in Texas. In court paperwork, she listed her employer as a security company and her job as a security officer.

