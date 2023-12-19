Investigation underway into deadly shooting near Cypress Lakes High School

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting near a high school Tuesday morning in west Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 5800 block of Brenwood Trails Lane, where a male in his late teens or early 20s was pronounced dead.

The scene appears to be right by Cypress Lakes High School, though authorities have not provided additional information.

According to the sheriff's office, a group was seen gathering at the location when shots were fired.

Cy-Fair ISD said three schools are in secure building mode, including Cypress Lakes High School, McFee Elementary School, and Emery Elementary School.

It's unclear what exactly led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene to find out more.

