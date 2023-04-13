Alief-area shooting victim identified as 17-year-old who family says was adopted out of CPS custody

Bri'Jean Swain, 17, was identified as the person found dead at an apartment in Alief on Saturday, Houston police said.

Bri'Jean Swain was 4 years old when Eyewitness News first met her at an adoption ceremony back in 2010.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The person found dead at an Alief-area apartment over the weekend has been identified as a 17-year-old.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified the victim killed on Rodeo Square Drive near Dairy Ashford as Bri'Jean Swain. Her death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

The Houston Police Department located Swain's body after responding to a call of a shooting at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told HPD Swain lived at the location where she was found dead. Police didn't immediately give details about known suspects or a motive.

Eyewitness News reached out to her family on Thursday shortly after she was identified. Family members said she had a troubled life and has run away in the past.

Swain was also once in child protective custody. Her grandmother confirmed with Eyewitness News that she was adopted with a family when she was 4 years old during a ceremony that ABC13 covered nearly 13 years ago.

In a November 2010 report, little Bre'Jean spoke to our cameras during a mass adoption event held by CPS.

Bri'Jean Swain, seen in this Eyewitness News report from 2010, was 4 years old when she was part of a CPS adoption event.

Teen killed in area rare for homicides

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker found a comparatively low rate for homicides in the area where Swain's killing took place.

Only one homicide was counted in the last 12 months inside the designated Catalina Square-Bellaire West-Imperial Point area, which is where 25,000 people reside.

In addition, one homicide was counted in 2019, three each in 2020 and 2021, and just one in 2022.

ABC13's Briana Conner spoke with the family in the wake of their loved one's death. You'll be able to watch her report when we see you on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. In the meantime, follow Briana on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.