Armed suspect arrested after man found fatally shot in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department say six people were detained after a man was shot and killed Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 4:08 p.m. at 11099 Briar Forest Drive.

Houston police say the victim was found dead upon arrival.

Police told ABC13 that two of the six individuals were released.

Details regarding the investigation are still limited.

Eyewitness News is working on gathering more information and will update this story as facts become available.