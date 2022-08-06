Man shot and killed during fight at taqueria in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed during a fight at a taqueria early Saturday morning, according to police.

At 2:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 12400 block of U.S. 59 Feeder Road.

Upon arrival, witnesses told police that there was some sort of fight between two groups before the shots were fired inside Brenda's Taqueria.

Investigators found a man dead about 100 yards north of the restaurant, on the sidewalk right in front of a Rooms To Go store.

Police said they believe the victim was part of one of the groups.

At the scene, the front door of Brenda's Taqueria can be seen wholly shattered, though it seems they are open.

No one is in custody at this point. This is a developing story.

Up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s).

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 281-342-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

