3 teens now charged in brutal beating of Brazoswood High School football player

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teens have now been charged in connection with the beating of a Brazoswood High School student.The attack reportedly happened at a party on Friday night. Lake Jackson police said they were called to a home on Cherrywood Court around 11:30 p.m. Friday after receiving an EMS call about an unconscious 16-year-old who was bleeding from his ears.Cole Hagan remains in ICU and according to his family, he suffered two skull fractures and a broken clavicle as a result of the alleged attack."They left him in the road after they finished attacking him and then texted one of his friends that were in the backyard of this house to say, 'Hey come get your boy out of the street.' They left him in the street, people who were supposed to be his friends," explained Cory Hagan, Cole's older brother.Court documents allege two other teenagers lured Cole out of the party by telling him his truck had been hit. Then, 17-year-old Reid Mitchell allegedly punched Cole in the face, slammed him into the concrete and threw three or four hard elbows, according to a witness. Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault.The affidavit states Mitchell told police that there had been a buildup of animosity over "the victim's perceived behavior to some of their female acquaintances."On Tuesday, Lake Jackson police announced they had arrested two more teens in the case. Ayden Holland, 17, and Logan Huber, 18, have both also been charged with aggravated assault.Police add that this case is still an active investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lake Jackson Police Department at 979-415-2700."Sadly, I think it's a long shot for him to ever play football again, which was one of his biggest passions," said Cory.Cole is a junior at Brazoswood High School where he played as wide receiver.Cole's family is offering a reward for a video of the incident they believe will show what happened."Supposedly there's a video. So I went on (Facebook) and said, 'Hey, I'll give you $1,000 if you bring the video.' (It's) a lot of money to a high school kid and the support just started rolling in," Cory said.With the help of the community, the reward is now up to $25,000.Ultimately, Cory said he wants the people involved to be held accountable."The kids that planned this, the kids that instigated this, the kids that had something to do with it, watched it, left him in the road. Yeah, they all need to be punished," said Cory.Brazosport ISD is aware of what happened and released the following statement earlier in the week:After being sedated and on a ventilator all weekend, Cole's family said he is now able to breathe on his own. According to a Facebook post from Cory, "they got him out of bed to take a few steps (on Monday)."A community prayer vigil is being organized for Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Freeport Community Park.