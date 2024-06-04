Man charged with brutal beating and murder of 24-year-old connected to other crimes, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is charged with murdering a 24-year-old woman, accused of brutally beating her, shooting her multiple times, and then leaving her on the road.

The shooting has connected him to several other crimes, including a missing woman, according to police.

Quan Flowers, 39, is charged with murdering Megan Rouse, 24.

On May 3, officers responded to a shooting at 13700 Anagnost Road around 10:30 p.m.

ABC13 spoke to Megan's mother, Donna Shaw, who said she is not only fighting for justice for her daughter, but possibly other victims.

"She was only five feet. What could cause somebody to get so mad about that he could do what he did to her? He brutalized her," Shaw said.

According to court documents, Flowers was driving his girlfriend's car, which was linked to the crime through surveillance footage.

In court, it was revealed that shell casings next to Megan's body were tied to two separate aggravated assault cases.

Documents say the woman, not identified by police, knew him as "Country," and he "lured her into his dark-colored sedan and attempted to provide her with narcotics and tried to sexually assault her."

She also told investigators, "Country preys on younger girls, sells narcotics, and frequents at the motels nearby."

Documents also state Baytown police have been investigating him in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Kalie Goodwin, who was reported missing by her mother in April.

According to documents, a friend told investigators Goodwin said she was going to Houston for a few days to stay with a man named Country, before she went missing.

Court documents detail a disturbing and frightening call that Goodwin's mother received from two men, demanding $600 on Cash App. She said she could hear her daughter screaming and crying for help, and that she was actively getting beat up.

Shaw said she believes, in her daughter's case, Megan met Flowers recently.

She said she is heartbroken at the possibility of there being more victims.

Now, she's remembering her daughter for her beautiful, free spirit, who would do anything for the people she loved.

"What did my daughter do so bad that you had to beat her?" Shaw asked. "There were lacerations on her neck and her back and then you shoot her nine times. I am not just out here looking for justice for my daughter, but everybody else."

According to court documents, Flowers was also on probation for a drug charge and has several out-of-state convictions.

His bond for the murder charge was set at $450,000. Houston police have not revealed a motive.

