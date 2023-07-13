SkyEye video shows massive fire in Brazoria County after reports of 'large explosion'

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A large fire can be seen from miles away in Brazoria County Thursday afternoon after reports of an "explosion" in the area.

SkyEye flew over a large field where flames were burning in one part of it.

The Brazoria County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted that it is aware of a fire emergency near FM 2917 and FM 2004.

Fire officials are responding to the scene and said there was no shelter in place.

