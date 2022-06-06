1 juvenile safe, another unaccounted for after vehicle loses control into Brays Bayou, HFD says

@HoustonFire is on scene near the 100 block of Broadway performing rescue efforts following reports of a vehicle submerged in the Bayou. One civilian has self extricated. HFD crews are performing rescue efforts to rescue one civilian still in the vehicle. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) June 6, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One juvenile is safe and another is still unaccounted for after the vehicle they were in was found submerged Monday afternoon in Brays Bayou, according to Houston Fire Department.Rescue efforts occurred in the 100 block of Broadway near Hockley Street in east Houston, according to first responders.Authorities said the vehicle lost control and went off the bridge and into the bayou.Firefighters said one juvenile, believed to be a female, self-extricated herself from the vehicle. Rescue crews set out on a boat in search of additional victims.SkyEye was over the rescue scene and saw the female victim was given a neck brace.A couple of civilians at the scene were spotted reacting emotionally, but it is not immediately known who those people were.