35-year-old Spring mom reported missing has been located, officials say

Missing person Brandee Crawford has been located and is safe. She is no longer considered to be a missing person. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 14, 2021

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 35-year-old woman's disappearance got attention from investigators as deputies arrested her boyfriend, who reportedly had a violent past.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Brandee Crawford's family sought help from law enforcement on Wednesday regarding their loved one's disappearance. Deputies were told that the woman hadn't been seen or heard from in over a week.Relatives added that the woman dropped off her daughter at school on or about Oct. 4, but did not return to pick the child up later that day. They also advised that the woman had been living with a convicted felon.However, just minutes before 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities confirmed that Crawford had been located and was said to be safe.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, which was the agency that initially took the family's welfare check call, responded to Crawford's home in Spring late Wednesday night, where a man identified himself as Crawford's boyfriend. Deputies said the man was uncooperative and gave conflicting statements on his girlfriend's whereabouts.The boyfriend was then arrested after deputies learned he had an active parole violation warrant.A friend of Crawford told ABC13 that the 35-year-old had been trying to escape what she described as an abusive relationship. It was only after Crawford heard that her boyfriend was in custody that she felt it was safe for her to contact friends and family, the friend said.