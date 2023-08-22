Witnesses told police the drive-by shooter was a man in a white Jeep, but that's the only description investigators had.

Man charged with murder in shooting death of 33-year-old in southwest Houston, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eleven months after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in southeast Houston, court records show that a suspect has been arrested.

Michael Davis is currently in jail on a murder charge for the death of Steven Davis.

On the night of the shooting, officers were called at about 9:40 p.m. to the 9707 block of Braeburn Glen Boulevard.

Paramedics found the victim, S. Davis, unresponsive, lying on the side of the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the gunman was in a white, newer-model Jeep Renegade that sped away after the shooting.

Further investigation led officers to identify M. Davis as the suspect. He was arrested on Aug. 18.