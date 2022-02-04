Firefighters investigating if SE Houston house fire was sparked by space heater

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the heater

Plug the heater into a wall outlet, not a power strip

Remember to turn off the heater before going to sleep

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are investigating if a house fire in southeast Houston was sparked by a space heater.Flames were shooting out of a home as firefighters worked to get it under control during freezing temperatures overnight.The fire was reported on Bonner Street near Radcliffe around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.Houston firefighters were already at a scene just a few blocks away and were able to respond within minutes.District Chief Michael Flanigan said a METRO bus was brought to the scene to help keep firefighters warm while they battled the flames.The homeowner made it out of the fire OK, firefighters said. The house was a total loss.Flanigan said arson investigators were going to look into the cause of the fire. Crews believed the homeowner was using space heaters to keep warm during the arctic cold front when the fire began.Experts say you should take the following precautions when using a space heater: