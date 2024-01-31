WATCH LIVE

18-year-old upset over breakup is accused of stabbing his ex's brother in NW Harris Co., HCSO says

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 1:04AM
Bolton Gardens stabbing: Brother intervenes for sister when ex-boyfriend shows up at their northwest Harris County home, HCSO says
A man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's home on Bolton Gardens Drive, where the ex's brother was stabbed, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A breakup may have driven an 18-year-old man to confront his ex, only to allegedly stab her brother, who was trying to stand up for his sister.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said first responders rushed the brother from the 3200 block of Bolton Gardens Drive on Tuesday afternoon to the hospital in critical condition.

According to HCSO's preliminary information, the suspect showed up at about 1:30 p.m. at his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend's home in the Greenfield Village subdivision in northwest Harris County, where the girl's brother intervened and asked the 18-year-old to leave.

Then, a fight broke out between the suspect and the brother, and at some point, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim.

The suspect took off on foot, but deputies found him at an undisclosed location. First responders also rushed him to the hospital with a minor hand injury.

The sheriff's office didn't give the victim's age or the suspect's identity.

