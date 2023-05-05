Boil water notice lifted in Montgomery County after broken main line, officials say

A boil water notice was issued in Montgomery County MUD 111 due to a broken water main line near the water plant, officials said on Friday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice was lifted in Montgomery County on Sunday after customers were affected for two days.

County officials said a broken water main line near the water plant prompted the notice on Friday.

"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of today May 7, 2023," the mud district said in a statement on Sunday.

What to do after a boil water notice

According to the CDC, when a food service establishment is notified that the boil water advisory has been lifted and the drinking water

supply is safe, the following actions need to be taken:

Flush pipes throughout the facility by running each faucet with cold water for (X)minutes.

Flush, clean, and sanitize appliances that use tap water (such as beverage dispensers, spray misters, coffee and tea urns, ice machines, glass washers, and dishwashers) according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Flush hot water tanks.

Run drinking fountains continuously for (X0 minutes to flush the system.

Replace and sanitize water filter cartridges according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Take proper steps to flush ice machines by following the manufacturer's instructions,including:

Throw out any remaining ice.

Flush the water line to the machine inlet.

Close the valve on the water line behind the machine.

Disconnect the water line from the machine inlet.

Open the valve and run 5 gallons of water through the valve.

Dispose of the water.

Close the valve.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Inframark, the operator for Montgomery County MUD 111, at their 24-hour Customer Service Line (281) 398-8211.