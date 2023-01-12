Boil water notice lifted for Brazosport Water Authority customers, Brazoria officials say

BRAZORIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice was lifted on Thursday for customers using Brazosport Water Authority, city officials confirmed.

The ordered was issued at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening due to pipe separation, Brazoria officials said.

In Thursday's update, Brazoria officials said the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water.

The city said it provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Thursday.

The separation caused low distribution water pressures, leading TCEQ to require the water authority to notify all customers to boil their water before consumption.

Brazosport Water Authority had been pressuring their distribution system since 10:15 p.m. Monday night and was holding good pressure, the City of Brazoria said in a Facebook post.

Authorities said most customers switched to their backup secondary water sources.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact your city or Brazosport Water Authority at (979) 297-2715.