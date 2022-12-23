Fort Bend Co. and Montgomery issue boil water orders after freezing temperatures affect plant, tank

Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

The freezing temperatures have affected a water plant that serves Fulshear, prompting a boil water notice on Friday, the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management said.

In a post on Facebook, the OEM said that the water plant in Willow Creek Farms MUD was unable to continue supplying water.

As a result, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, has required the Fulshear MUD 3A public water system to notify customers about boiling their water before using it for things like drinking, cooking, making ice, and brushing their teeth.

Since children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria, county officials have shared the following:

Boil and cool water prior to use

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, then boiled for three minutes

Don't use chilled water lines on refrigerators

Don't use ice from an automatic ice machine

If you don't want to boil water, you can buy bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source

When the boil water order is lifted, county officials said the public water system will issue a notice explaining that it's been rescinded.

Anyone with questions should contact the operations company for their district at 832-490-1601.

That Fulshear community is not the only area to issue a boil water order.

The TCEQ has also required the Flamingo Lakes public water system to notify residents to boil their water before using it.

The public water system is also expected to issue an alert when the notice is over.

In this case, a pressure tank froze early Friday morning.

Pressure was restored at about 8:30 a.m., the notice said.

Any questions on the Flamingo Lakes notice should go to Bill Galyean at 281-841-8189.